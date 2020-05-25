Richard Sherman's elite cover ability evidenced by Pro Football Focus

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was elected to his fifth Pro Bowl in 2019, but did not participate as San Francisco qualified for the Super Bowl.

Pro Football Focus tweeted out the top defensive backs from last season in terms of passer rating allowed when targeted, providing further evidence of Sherman's status as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, even at the age of 32.

Sherman and former All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis had a back-and-forth early in the offseason about who is the more dominant cover corner, but PFF backed up Sherman's case with some compelling numbers.

Only 2 CBs were targeted 250+ times over the past decade and allowed a completion rate of less than 50%:



Richard Sherman 49.6%

Darrelle Revis 49.8% pic.twitter.com/oae4RUSsnV





In addition to Sherman's blanket coverage on the outside, the Niners' dominant defensive line gave opposing quarterbacks very little time to make good decisions with the football.

Sherman's Super Bowl performance didn't live up to his production in the regular season, but he remains the unquestioned leader of San Francisco's young secondary.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Sherman continues that elite play into 2020.

