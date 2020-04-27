After Seattle beat Washington in a playoff game seven years ago, Richard Sherman got in the face of Trent Williams — and Williams reacted by punching Sherman’s face.

Now Sherman and Williams are teammates in San Francisco, and there are no hard feelings. Sherman posted a welcome message to Williams on Twitter, and jokingly added, “I’m gonna need a rematch.”

San Francisco owner Jed York wrote to Williams on Twitter, “You will love Richard Sherman as a teammate. Welcome to the Niners big fella!”

The 49ers love Sherman now, after hating him for years, and Williams will surely be the same.

Richard Sherman welcomes former rival Trent Williams to San Francisco originally appeared on Pro Football Talk