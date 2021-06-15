Richard Sherman wants to sign with a team ‘competing for a championship’

The Bills could be a potential future home for cornerback Richard Sherman by the sound of it.

Sherman, 32, is currently a free agent. While not a youthful player anymore, he is a former All-Pro that knows the game and could thrive in a zone defense like the one Buffalo runs.

But personally that’s not what Sherman is specifically looking for in a new team. However, the Bills still have what he’d want.

Over the weekend, Sherman said he wants a team close to a title to sign him. After coming one game short of a Super Bowl last season, Buffalo certainly sounds like a possibility.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman said to Bloomberg. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

Interestingly, while this could put the Bills on Sherman’s potential list, does that mean Buffalo isn’t interested in him? The Bills do know Sherman likes them already.

Sherman appeared on Cris Collinworth’s podcast earlier this offseason as a guest host. That episode’s guest alongside him? Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane, who heard Sherman first-hand praise the Bills.

“I think that (the Bills) are in a great spot,” Sherman said, “I mean, shoot, You got Big Play Tre (White), they have a great defense, they have a great leader in the middle of their defense, a young and explosive defensive line.

“On offense, they have a really great offensive line, underrated running backs, the receiving core I think is underrated, and they made huge plays for them down the stretch in the playoffs and obviously, quarterback. Pay day is coming up [for Josh Allen].”

Buffalo currently enters their offseason with Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson battling for playing time at the No. 2 cornerback spot. While Wallace has proven himself a solid pro, and Jackson has heard himself praised by Beane several times this offseason alone… the idea of White playing with Sherman should still be exciting for Buffalo.

