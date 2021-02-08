Cornerback Richard Sherman has been the subject of wooing well ahead of March’s start to free agency and he let teams know some of his thinking regarding future plans on Monday.

Sherman is coming off a season wrecked by injury and he only appeared in five games in his third season with the 49ers. He told Stephen A. Smith of ESPN that he still thinks he can be an asset to a defense and that he’s looking at 2022 as his final NFL season.

“I only want to play two more,” Sherman said. “I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reach the heights that the defenses that I’ve played on have reached.”

Sherman does not expect to return to the 49ers and it remains to be seen if Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s flattery of the veteran will result in a strong bid for his services next month.

Richard Sherman wants to play two more seasons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk