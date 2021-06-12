Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity,' wants to play for contender originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Months into the 2021 NFL offseason, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman remains unsigned.

The 33-year old said he's waiting for the right opportunity before agreeing with any NFL team.

"I want to get to a team that's competing for a championship, so that's what I'm focused on and waiting for a right opportunity," Sherman said, via Bloomberg's Ritika Gupta.

“When it comes, that's where I'll be."

After going unsigned after the 2021 NFL Draft, Sherman went on ESPN’s First Take in early May where he didn't rule out returning to the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s always in the cards,” Sherman said. “I spend my entire offseason in Seattle, that’s where I live, that’s where my family is. So, it’s never out of the cards. Obviously, Pete and I have had conversations throughout the offseason, and everything just needs to shake out right...

"They’re still figuring things out, I’m still figuring things out, but it’s definitely not out of the cards."

In late May, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner appeared to publicly recruit Sherman to reunite with Pete Carroll in the Emerald City.

“Good time’s in seattle huh?" commented Wagner on Instagram.

During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks drafted cornerback Tre Brown out of Oklahoma with the No. 137 overall pick, and signed Bryan Mills of North Carolina Central as a UDFA. Seattle also added a pair of free agents this offseason in Ahkello Witherspoon and Pierre Desir, while re-signing 2015 first-rounder Damarious Randall who the team intended to move from safety to cornerback.

Those transactions signal Seattle may not be interested in Sherman.

During his seven years in Seattle, Sherman made four Pro Bowls, was named First-Team All-Pro three times and was a crucial part of the stingy Legion of Boom defense that led the Seahawks to their first and only championship. He was cut by Seattle in March 2018.

Sherman may need to earn his spot with Seattle, but if he wants to contend, few rosters are more prepared than the Seahawks.