Richard Sherman waiting for “the right opportunity” with a contender

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman has yet to get an offer that meets his financial expectations, so he has moved on to Plan B.

Waiting for a contender.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman told Bloomberg.com on Friday. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

Sherman became a free-agent in March. It’s believed that his contractual demands have kept teams from seriously pursuing the 33-year-old defensive back. There has been talk of a reunion with the Seahawks and a potential return to the 49ers, but neither has materialized. (Some in league circles believe the 49ers have zero interest in bringing Sherman back, under any circumstances.)

Raiders coach Jon Gruden blatantly tampered with Sherman during an interview prior to free agency, but the Raiders never made a move to sign him. He was briefly linked to the Saints.

Most teams have their pre-training camp depth charts set. Once players get injured or potentially end up performing an at unsatisfactory level, an opportunity may emerge for Sherman. However, the contract won’t come close to the contract he was seeking early in free agency. Otherwise, he’d currently be on a team.

