Richard Sherman vividly explains why 49ers don't shadow wide receivers

SANTA CLARA -- Though Richard Sherman is a graduate of Stanford University, one of the most prestigious institutions of higher learning on planet earth, his Thursday afternoon analysis of defensive strategy came straight outta Compton.

The subject was man-to-man coverage and Sherman's avowed comfort at left cornerback.

The insinuation was that an opposing team could, theoretically, neutralize Sherman, surely the 49ers' best cornerback and perhaps tops in the NFL, by sending its best receiver to the opposite side of the field.

That the Green Bay Packers, for example, might frequently deploy No. 1 receiver Davante Adams to the right side of the San Francisco defense when the teams meet Sunday to decide the NFL representative in Super Bowl LIV.

It would not be illogical, in this instance, to have Sherman "shadow" Adams. Many defensive coordinators have made that request of their top cover corner.

Sherman proceeded to eviscerate that plan by using what folks in his hometown refer to as common sense.

"We have the No. 1 pass defense in this league," the Compton native said while standing at the podium in the interview auditorium, "and we haven't done it."

The statistics absolutely support Sherman's claim and his dismissiveness toward making a change that might convey a measure of desperation by the 49ers.

With Sherman almost exclusively on the left side, San Francisco in the regular season was the NFL's top pass defense, allowing an average of 169.2 yards per game – the lowest average allowed by any team since 2009, when the Jets limited passers to an average of 153.7.

Moreover, the 49ers led the league in net yards per attempt at 4.8 and tied with the Patriots for fewest first downs allowed via pass, averaging 9.4 per game.

These numbers are among the factors that have made defensive coordinator Robert Saleh a candidate to become a head coach. They undoubtedly influence Sherman's belief in Saleh, and as long as the numbers confirm no change is needed there will be request to follow Adams on Sunday or any other receiver on any other team.

"I love it how people are like, ‘Oh, my gawd, these guys need to do this,' " Sherman said in his usual audacious tone. "Well, I'm going to let you know something: You go to your job and tell your boss what you're going to do and what you're not going to do and see how long you last.

"Saleh calls the defense. If Saleh comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, you follow this guy everywhere he goes,' then that's what I'm going to do. If he doesn't, guess what? I'm going to do what he told me to do. That's how coaching and player relationships work.

"And it just so happens, we have the No. 1 pass defense in the league," he reiterated before sprinkling bits of sarcasm with his truth. "Whoa! Oh, my gawd! It's crazy. Crazy that you're not following anybody but, somehow, you've got the No. 1 pass defense in the league. It's almost like our strategy works. It's almost like you're in idiot for doing it any other way. It's almost like you're dumb if you do it another way. It's almost like people who have been saying, ‘Oh, do it this way' for so long, but they don't have the No. 1 defense."

For Sherman, and for Saleh, it's about doing what has worked. What succeeds. What wins. Is there a risk to staying true to their tendencies? Perhaps. If Adams avoids Sherman and torches Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon – and the latter has been vulnerable – and Green Bay prevails, there will be second-guessing. Because there always is.

Don't expect it from Sherman, who posed a rhetorical scenario that essentially has a great left tackle shadowing a great pass rusher, no matter where he goes. This does not happen, nor can it ever be expected.

Until it does, Sherman has one criterion for any strategy involving his placement.

"Does it help us win the game? Is it going to help the defense? Is it going to help us limit their explosive (plays)? Then I'll do it," he said. "If it's not. If it doesn't make a difference, if it's ... then that's what I'm going to do."

It's not that he never has shadowed a receiver. He has done it against Atlanta's Julio Jones, against Cincinnati's A.J. Green. But as a rule, no.

So when the topic was floated this time, Sherman was armed and ready and filled the room with facts.

