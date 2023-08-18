Richard Sherman visits with Devon Witherspoon at Seahawks practice

From 2012-2017 the Seattle Seahawks were defined by the legendary Legion of Boom defense. The heartbeat of it was the secondary, and arguably the face was none other than cornerback Richard Sherman.

After a few years of frosty relations between Sherman and the Seahawks organization, the future Hall of Famer – and soon to be tv host – is very much back in the Seattle fold. Sherman has attended games and can often be seen at Seahawks training camp. In fact, just recently, he was spotted talking to another fellow defensive back. One which the 12th Man will certainly be keeping their eyes squarely fixated on this coming season.

Richard Sherman talking to Devon Witherspoon today. Witherspoon didn’t practice again today. Carroll said he should do more next week. But no clear ETA for full return. pic.twitter.com/gGu3ys6UY2 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 17, 2023

If Witherspoon is not actively playing, the next best thing he could be doing is exactly this: talking with Richard Sherman. Getting the Seahawks secondary back to a Legion of Boom-caliber of play will be critical for Seattle’s success for the 2023 season.

Witherspoon will surely be a big part of this. He will need all the help and advice a living legend like Sherman can provide.

