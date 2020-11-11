Richard Sherman views Week 12 return vs. Rams as 'worst-case scenario'

'Worst-case scenario' Sherman returns in Week 12 vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers could be getting a huge piece of their defense back very soon.

Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman hasn't played since the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals and has been on injured reserve with a calf injury, but the 49ers opened his practice window on Monday, meaning they'll have up to three weeks to decide whether or not to activate him. Sherman is now eligible to practice, and there's a possibility he will be activated in time for San Francisco's road matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Even if Sherman can't go against the Saints, it sounds like it won't be long until he's back out on the field.

He told The Athletic that he is "working hard to potentially return this weekend against the Saints, but he added that he’s eyeing a return for the Nov. 29 game against the Rams as a worst-case scenario."

The 49ers have a bye in Week 11, so the game against Los Angeles would represent Sherman's next chance to play if he's not activated by Sunday. Given the additional week off, the 49ers might be inclined to hold Sherman out against New Orleans to give him that much more time to recuperate. On the other hand, they really could use him on Sunday against Michael Thomas and the Saints' passing attack.

The 49ers have been torched by top-tier receivers like DK Metcalf and Davante Adams in recent weeks, and Thomas is just as good, if not better, than both of them. Though Sherman wouldn't necessarily be matched up with Thomas if activated, his presence surely would be a big boost for a San Francisco defense that's going up against a Saints team that made light work of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

If Sherman's own social media activity is any indication, he just might be able to provide that boost.

Whether it's this week or following the bye, there's no question that the 49ers' defense will be significantly improved by Sherman rejoining the fray. The sooner he does, though, the better.

