The Lions won’t be able to talk to any current NFL assistants about their head coaching job until the end of the regular season, but they’re already getting some unsolicited advice about who they should be considering.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman actually went a little bit further than that. Sherman told Albert Breer of SI.com that the Lions should hire Dearborn, Michigan native and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their next head coach.

“He has to get the Detroit job,” Sherman said. “Homegrown. He’s a great leader of men. And he’s not stubborn. He doesn’t just think he has all the answers. He comes up with a great plan and evolves it with his players.”

Saleh interviewed with the Browns in January before they hired Kevin Stefanski and he declined an opportunity to interview at Michigan State, where he was an assistant, after Mark Dantonio left the school. We’ll see if the Lions heed Sherman’s advice and Saleh heads back home this offseason.

Richard Sherman thinks Lions should hire Robert Saleh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk