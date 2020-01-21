Richard Sherman thinks Darrelle Revis is trying to stay 'relevant' with beef

Just when you thought Richard Sherman was only screaming about trolls and Russian bots disrespecting him, Darrelle Revis got involved.

Revis took a Twitter jab at the 49ers cornerback Sunday after the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, calling him out for being scared to get beat in man-to-man coverage. The two went back and forth on Twitter and it led to some mind-numbingly stupid sports talk debate Monday morning.

Sherman addressed the beef in a Monday appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"You're going to have to get an interview with him and talk to him about it," Sherman told Eisen. "I really got nothing for him, but he seems to have too much time on his hands or something. I think it's one of those where a guy who thinks more of himself than the world thinks of him, feels like I'm getting more credit than I deserve or something like that. Obviously, his stats don't match my stats so he's trying to find other ways to make himself relevant in the conversation."

Alright, can we talk about anything else now?

Sherman sealed the 49ers' trip to Super Bowl LIV with a late-game interception, and now he must prepare to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami.

Revis surely will be on his couch watching.

