Richard Sherman tells Stephen A. Smith he wants two more years in NFL

Richard Sherman wants to control his own destiny. It sounds like the 49ers' cornerback has the final chapters of his NFL career planned out, he just doesn't know with which team.

Sherman on Monday told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that he wants to play two more years in the NFL and then hang up his cleats.

"Yeah, I only want to play two more,” Sherman said. “I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reach the heights that the defenses that I’ve played on have reached."

The 49ers, if healthy, should be a competitive team in 2021 and could again be Super Bowl contenders. But Sherman himself has said that it's unlikely he returns to the 49ers due to San Francisco's salary-cap constraints. We do know one team that has shown interest in Sherman well before he becomes a free agent at the start of the new league year month: The Raiders.

Coach Jon Gruden showed clear admiration for Sherman as a guest on the "Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman," so much so that some might have seen Gruden's words as tampering.

Sherman, who turns 33 years old at the end of March, appeared in just five games last season while dealing with injuries. He recorded one interception and one pass defensed. But the season before, when he was fully healthy, he had three interceptions and 11 passes defensed, his most since 2016.

One thing is for certain, Sherman seems serious about playing just two more seasons.

"After two years, I think I'll shut it down regardless," Sherman said. "I'm sure I'll still get calls, I'm sure people will still want to see if I have interest. But I think two more years and I'll be content where I'm at."

