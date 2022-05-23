Richard Sherman talks about that one time Trent Williams punched him in the face

The inevitable 30 for 30 episode on the Legion of Boom Seahawks is going to be awesome. Not only were they the best team in football for several years – they were the most interesting, with a flair for the dramatic that was unrivaled in any sport.

Perhaps the most compelling character of the group was cornerback Richard Sherman, who had legendary feuds with some of the greatest players of his era. In his most recent podcast he shared some of those stories, beginning with the time he got the **** smacked out of him by 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who was then with Washington. Here’s how Sherman described it.

“During the game there’s a few back and forths between Trent and I and Chris Clemons and a few other guys… Trent apparently took exception… The rest is history, as I say. We had a conversation right after that consequently, a text and phone conversation and cooler minds prevailed and we’ve been friends ever since. But, you know, the clip still lives.”

Hysterical.

While Sherman’s playing career is winding down, Williams is incredibly still going strong after 11 years and 149 games in the league. He earned a remarkable 97.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season.

Here’s the full episode:

Related