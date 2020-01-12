Richard Sherman was named Pro Football Focus' cornerback of the decade. He also was selected a second-team All-Pro after putting together a brilliant season for the 49ers.

But if we learned anything from #HandshakeGate, it's that Sherman is going to find motivation in absolutely any slight, whether perceived or real.

So it was only natural for Sherman to take a victory lap over his "doubters" after he notched an interception and shut down Minnesota Vikings star Adam Thielen on Saturday in the 49ers' 27-10 NFC Divisional Playoff Game win at Levi's Stadium.

But hey I'm a "zone" corner lmao. Preciate ya brother https://t.co/Pec4mK4v5k — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

I'm not even sure this has been a knock on Sherman this season, but it was in the past, so here we are.

As for Sherman's blanketing of Theilen, ESPN analyst and ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Clark sure liked what he saw.

The coverage on the pick was flawless.

Throw toward Sherm at your own riskpic.twitter.com/7AylF5w83b — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 11, 2020

After the game, Sherman had a message for the doubters.

"The only place that I'm not the best corner in the game over the last generation is in the haters' minds," he said.

Case closed.

Sherman and the 49ers now will prepare for the NFC Championship Game next Sunday at Levi's Stadium. We're sure Sherman will have much more to say if the 49ers punch their ticket to Miami and Super LIV.

Richard Sherman takes victory lap on Twitter after 49ers' playoff win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area