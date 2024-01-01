Advertisement

Richard Sherman still not sold on Lamar Jackson as league MVP

Lamar Jackson just decimated the Dolphins defense to the tune of five touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Many NFL analysts now have Jackson as their pick for MVP with one week to go in the season. However, some folks still have other favorites. That includes Seahawks legend Richard Sherman, who has at least abandoned Brock Purdy as his MVP pick.

However, now Sherman is selling 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey as MVP over Jackson. Watch.

Well, it’s certainly a take.

