Richard Sherman still not sold on Lamar Jackson as league MVP

Lamar Jackson just decimated the Dolphins defense to the tune of five touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Many NFL analysts now have Jackson as their pick for MVP with one week to go in the season. However, some folks still have other favorites. That includes Seahawks legend Richard Sherman, who has at least abandoned Brock Purdy as his MVP pick.

However, now Sherman is selling 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey as MVP over Jackson. Watch.

Richard Sherman says his MVP is Christian McCaffrey, not Ravens QB Lamar Jackson “When you look at the full picture, I just don’t see it. People argue with me and say man, you’re just hating. I don’t see how I’m hating, I’m just laying out the facts” pic.twitter.com/g3WBvRWBa2 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 1, 2024

Well, it’s certainly a take.

