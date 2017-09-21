Richard Sherman still hates injury reports, says they’re for Vegas

The NFL has long maintained an anti-gambling stance, but Richard Sherman ain’t buying it.

The Seahawks cornerback took aim at weekly injury reports Wednesday saying the league mandates them so oddsmakers in Las Vegas can create accurate betting lines.

“Maybe somebody should look into that, because I thought we weren't a gambling league and we were against all those things. But our injury report is specifically to make sure the gamblers get their odds right,” Sherman said (via The Seattle Times).

An NFL spokesperson responded with:

"The decades-old policy is in place to ensure that all clubs provide accurate and timely information to other clubs, the public and media about every player's availability. It is designed for competitive fairness purposes and curtails the potential for someone to attempt to gain and exploit inside information.

"Without such a policy, you could envision a potential scenario in which a teammate or team personnel could be approached by a third party to sell inside information about a player's undisclosed injury that could sideline or inhibit his performance. The policy, which is closely monitored by the league, provides a transparent look at player availability."

Teams must report injuries and practice participation breakdowns for any player dealing with any “significant or noteworthy injuries” on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday games.

This issue likely peeves Sherman because of the heat Seattle took for not listing him on the report in the second half of 2016 — a period which head coach Pete Carroll later revealed Sherman was playing through a knee injury.

Sherman was listed as questionable on the Seahawks’ injury report in both Week 1 and Week 2 with a bum hamstring. He started each game and played every defensive snap.