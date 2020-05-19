Richard Sherman skeptical about California's motive to green-light sports: 'Money changes everything'

On Monday, California. Gov. Gavin Newsom opened the door to the return of sports in the state, declaring that games could resume as soon as June.

The announcement arrived as a surprise to many as Newsom had regularly expressed doubt about the imminent return of pro sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement prompted San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman to question Newsom’s motives.

‘Money changes everything’

Sherman tweeted in response to the news, pointing out that Newsom’s announcement arrived after other states opened their doors to host pro sports teams that were not permitted to play in their home states.

Money changes everything. Teams started exploring options outside the state and all of a sudden the timeline changed https://t.co/eeAIl8B4bg — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 18, 2020

Competition to host pro sports teams

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis openly courted teams from other states last week while California’s neighboring Arizona also green-lit the return of pro sports under orders of Gov. Doug Ducey.

Sherman didn’t stop with his initial tweet, interacting with followers who suggested the decision was about power and money rather than sound science supporting a safe reopening.

The way it has always been — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 18, 2020

Sometimes — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 18, 2020

The move to reopen sports

Newsom’s announcement arrived as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also pointed to loosened restrictions around sports in their respective states.

Richard Sherman views money and power, not sound science, as California Gov. Gavin Newsom's motivation to green-light sports. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, pro sports leagues and organizations have started to host events or made plans to do so. UFC has hosted three events since May 9. The New York Racing Association announced a June 20 date to run the Belmont Stakes on Tuesday. The NBA and MLB have both expressed optimism about a return to the field of play.

The announcement is part of a greater move to return to sports as the coronavirus pandemic still maintains a foothold in the United States and experts urge caution as society moves to reopen. As of Tuesday, the United States claimed 1.5 million of the world’s 4.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 90,000 deaths.

