Richard Sherman signing with the Buccaneers

Richard Sherman is signing with the Buccaneers.

The veteran cornerback made the announcement himself on the first episode of his podcast, which he released Wednesday morning.

“I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some tape on, to lead another group,” Sherman said. “I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win.”

Sherman said quarterback Tom Brady personally reached out to recruit him, which was a significant factor in the choice.

“This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Sherman said. “I weighed all the options with my wife and my family and this is what we came up with. So I’m ready to strap them back up and go out there and show these old legs still got some juice.”

Speaking in the third person as if he were an NFL analyst, Sherman said there had been “great interest” from the 49ers, even though that team has moved on with other cornerbacks, including signing Josh Norman a few weeks ago.

Sherman also named the Panthers as a team that had interest before trading for CJ Henderson earlier this week and said the Seahawks had “early interest.”

The Buccaneers have had injury concerns in the secondary, with Sean Murphy-Bunting going down with an elbow injury in Week One. Jamel Dean suffered a knee injury that should at least keep him out this week. And Carlton Davis has been on the injury report.

Sherman played only five games for the 49ers last year, missing much of the season with a calf strain.

In 139 career games, he’s recorded 36 interceptions and 115 passes defensed.

