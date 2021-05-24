Richard Sherman will re-sign with 49ers, Bill Barnwell predicts

Dalton Johnson
·1 min read
Barnwell predicts Sherman will re-sign with the 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

OTAs are here, and Richard Sherman still hasn't signed with a NFL team this offseason. 

The longer that continues, the more likely a possible return to the 49ers is for the veteran cornerback. ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes that's exactly what's going to happen, too. Barnwell predicts Sherman will re-sign with the 49ers on a one-year, $4 million contract. 

"Adding Sherman would protect the 49ers against another [Jason] Verrett injury and bring back a key part of their locker room, which could mean more than it would in a typical year given Robert Saleh's departure," Barnwell wrote. 

Sherman, 33, was held to only five games during the 49ers' injury-riddled year last season. He isn't the same dominant cornerback he one was. There's no doubt, though, that he still would be a big help to the 49ers. 

In 2019, when Sherman was at full strength, he was a Second-Team All-Pro for the 49ers and made his fifth Pro Bowl. Over 15 games, he had three interceptions -- one returned for a touchdown -- and 11 passes defensed. 

The 49ers brought back Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley, along with nickelback K'Waun Williams, on short deals this offseason. They then added two corners in the draft as well. Still, there should be room for Sherman on this roster. 

RELATED: Why 49ers LB Greenlaw poised for breakout in third season

Sherman made it clear for months he didn't expect to return to the 49ers this offseason. Now, the two sides reportedly have been engaged in contract talks

The three-time All-Pro wants to play two more seasons in the NFL. There's a good chance at least one of those is in Santa Clara.

