Richard Sherman shows 49ers love while signing with Buccaneers

Sherman shows 49ers love while signing with Buccaneers

The first episode of "The Richard Sherman Podcast" brought some major news on Wednesday morning. Sherman announed that he has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after receiving a "tremendous opportunity" from Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Sherman couldn't contain how excited he is to join the Bucs, but not before showing the 49ers plenty of love too.

The veteran cornerback said there was "great interest" from the 49ers, and he has a "great relationship" with coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, who "run a great ship." Sherman also mentioned the 49ers signing Josh Norman and Dre Kirkpatrick as reasons it didn't work out, along with rookie Deommodore Lenoir "playing excellent."

Here's the message the former 49er sent to the fans here in the Bay Area.

"Obviously I have a ton of love for The Faithful and the 49ers fans and that front office and that team," Sherman said. "A lot of friends and a lot of guys I'm still rooting for and cheering for throughout the season."

Sherman, 33, spent the last three seasons with the 49ers. He was an integral part of the 49ers reaching the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and made the Pro Bowl that season. But he was limited to only five games due to injuries last year.

Over three seasons with San Francisco, following seven as a rival in Seattle, Sherman totaled 116 tackles -- six for loss -- four interceptions and 16 passes defensed in 34 regular-season games with the 49ers.

Sherman had a tough, public offseason that included an arrest in the Seattle area. He was arrested on five misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence and second-degree criminal trespass.

The NFL has not taken any disciplinary action against Sherman, and he's expected to be available to play right away.

