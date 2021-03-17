Richard Sherman seemingly shuts down a potential reunion with Seattle Seahawks

Richard Sherman seemingly shuts down a potential reunion with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

This year's NFL offseason is already off to a very busy start.

Teams are making the necessary moves to try and bolster their roster before the season starts.

The Seattle Seahawks, as quiet as they have been during the "legal tampering period," are doing their best to try and fill the gaps that the team needs to address.

One spot that needs to be filled is at the cornerback position, as Shaquill Griffin is heading to Jacksonville to play for the Jaguars this coming season.

Well, it so happens that former Seahawks Richard Sherman it is still on the market and 12s would be more than happy to see him back in Seattle.

The Seahawks need a corner, and Sherman would fill that spot in a veteran role.

However, it seems Sherman himself has put the idea of a Seattle reunion to bed.

Former Seahawk wide receiver Will Blackmon tweeted out that Sherman should just go back to Seattle, since he is still looking for a new team.

@RSherman_25

Just go back to Seattle.

You know you want to ...



You’ll have 2 psychopath pro bowl safeties again. pic.twitter.com/gBaqs8yzht — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) March 17, 2021

Obviously, the tweet got a lot of traction from fans and even Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs.

👀 unk — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 17, 2021

Well, Sherman decided to respond to Blackmon and Diggs. And it is not the answer either of them wanted.

Haha y’all in great hands with DJ and Spoon. He’s gonna put on a clinic out there watch and see — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 17, 2021

Sherman seems to make it clear the Seahawks are in "great hands" with DJ Reed and newly-signed corner Ahkello Witherspoon.

As much as fans want Sherman back, this tweet response makes it clear that the Seahawks probably don’t really need him.

But hey, anything can happen. Maybe Sherman will be brought in as a backup and finish his career in Seattle.

He has said in the past he does want to play two more seasons before he hangs up his cleats for good.

Anything can happen in the offseason and with free agency about to start at 1:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, we'll just have to wait and see what Sherman does and where he goes.