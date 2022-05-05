Richard Sherman: Seahawks got a steal with Coby Bryant in fourth round

The Seahawks’ 2022 NFL draft class is so good that even their most vocal critic can’t find fault in it. Former Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman has gone out of his way to praise some of the team’s picks, including Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III in the second round.

On his podcast that was released yesterday, Sherman also said he really likes the Seahawks getting Cincinnati corner and Jim Thorpe award winner Coby Bryant in the fourth round.

The new podcast is live now. While I’m not big on giving draft grades, I do like the Seahawks draft. They got a steal in Coby Bryant in round 4. He’s a gamer that will have an immediate impact for them. Check out the full pod presented by @superdraftdfs https://t.co/KR48nQ1UmZ pic.twitter.com/AIe1infQXc — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 5, 2022

Bryant is an exception to the rule for this 2022 Seahawks rookie class when it comes to athletic testing – where he’s only slightly above average at his position.

However, Bryant more than proved he’s capable of balling out on the field even in a difficult situation. With opposing quarterbacks desperately trying to avoid throwing at his teammate Sauce Gardner (who went to the Jets at No. 4 overall), Bryant got a lot of attention and acquitted himself extremely well. He totaled nine picks and 35 pass breakups in college.

