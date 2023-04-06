Richard Sherman: Seahawks ‘got borderline disrespectful’ in Bobby Wagner negotiations

Death, taxes and former Seahawks stars griping about lowball offers from the front office during contract talks. The latest entry in this all too familiar genre comes from Seattle’s former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, who claims the Seahawks got borderline disrespectful during their negotiations with Bobby Wagner.

Sherman seems to blame general manager John Schneider, who he says tried to mess up the deal, per Mike Dugar at the Athletic.

“He tried. He tried on multiple occasions… Just lowballing a guy, There’s a difference between lowballing and being disrespectful and they got borderline disrespectful. Thankfully, Bobby really wanted to be with the Seahawks, and he really wanted to come back home. Because other people offered him more money.”

Wagner has admitted that he turned down more money from other teams so he could return to Seattle. He signed a one-year deal with $5.5 million guaranteed and another potential $1.5 million in incentives.

In Sherman’s case it seems that his playing days are over and he’s now a full-time media personality. He hosts a regular podcast and works for Amazon’s broadcasts of Thursday Night Football during the season.

If this is the end of the line for Sherman on the field, he finishes his NFL career having played in 144 regular season games, totaling 37 interceptions and and 116 passes defensed. Sherman made five Pro Bowl teams, earned three All-Pro nominations and won one Super Bowl.

More Free agency!

Bobby Wagner says he turned down more money to return to Seahawks Ryan Neal shares a classy farewell message for Seattle Seahawks announce they've re-signed WR Cody Thompson NFL Free Agency: Former Seahawks S Ryan Neal to sign with Buccaneers DK Metcalf wants Seahawks to bring free agent DT Al Woods back

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire