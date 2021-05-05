Richard Sherman says Washington would be a 'cool opportunity' for Aaron Rodgers

Richard Sherman: WFT would be 'cool opportunity' for Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With reports swirling that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay (though the Packers' front office says that will never happen), former 49ers and Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman had one suggestion for a landing spot for Rodgers: Ashburn, Va.

"I think Washington would be a cool opportunity," Sherman said on ESPN's First Take . "They have a D-Line, a defense in place and some playmakers on the outside that he could do something with."

In Ron Rivera's year-plus since being named Washington's head coach, he's made tremendous progress building a roster ready to compete for years to come. Washington has several young pieces on both sides of the ball, including the stacked defensive line Sherman mentioned that features Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

On offense, Washington entered the offseason already having a standout wideout in Terry McLaurin and a rising star in running back Antonio Gibson. And, with the offseason additions of Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown, the Burgundy and Gold's offense should only elevate even more in 2021.

One more thing that would appeal to Rodgers about Washington -- and perhaps the most important part of this equation -- is that with Ryan Fitzpatrick only on a one-year contract, Rivera's club doesn't have a young signal-caller in place to be the team's next franchise quarterback, either.

While Rodgers to D.C. might be a pipe dream for Washington fans, Sherman doesn't see the three-time MVP leaving Green Bay. The future Hall of Fame cornerback believes now that the draft is over, it'll be much harder for the Packers to move their star signal-caller this offseason.

"I think it's tough now because the draft has passed and the opportunity to go to a contender ... I think the opportunity to that has kind of passed," Sherman said. "I just don't see a situation where he could go and be in a better situation at this point after the draft than he could in Green Bay. That's the unfortunate part."

Another level to the saga is that there have been rumors that Rodgers would consider sitting out the 2021 season if the Packers don't move him. Sherman doesn't buy those at all, either.

"I don't see him sitting out because he's coming off an MVP season," Sherman said. "I've never heard of anybody sitting out after an MVP season."

At this point, Sherman only sees two ways this fiasco in Green Bay can end that results in Rodgers being happy.

"He's been getting disrespected by Green Bay for a while," Sherman said. "I think at this point, he's probably had enough and wants a change of scenery or they better up that extension and show him the respect that way."