Richard Sherman says a Seahawks reunion is 'always in the cards'

The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone, and Richard Sherman remains one of the hottest free agent corners on the market.

In recent weeks, rumors have sparked that the former All-Pro could entertain a reunion with the Seattle Seahawks. Sherman confirmed his interest Wednesday on ESPN’s First Take.

“It’s always in the cards,” Sherman said. “I spend my entire offseason in Seattle, that’s where I live, that’s where my family is. So, it’s never out of the cards. Obviously, Pete and I have had conversations throughout the offseason, and everything just needs to shake out right...

They’re still figuring things out, I’m still figuring things out, but it’s definitely not out of the cards.

- Richard Sherman on talks with the Seahawks

Sherman added that he and the Seahawks have had conversations in recent weeks about a potential return. Following the draft’s conclusion, last weekend, John Schneider and Pete Carroll said they are “always open” to a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, but the two made it clear it wasn’t something they were actively pursuing.

“We’ll see where it sits later on,” Carroll said.

Over the weekend, the Seahawks drafted cornerback Tre Brown out of Oklahoma with the No. 137 overall pick, and signed Bryan Mills of North Carolina Central as a UDFA. Seattle also added a pair of free agents this offseason in Ahkello Witherspoon and Pierre Desir, while re-signing 2015 first-rounder Damarious Randall who the team intends to move from safety to cornerback.

All signs point to Seattle simply having no need to bring back Sherman, who is self-negotiating his next contract as he did when he agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $39 million with the 49ers in 2018.

During his seven years in Seattle, Sherman made four Pro Bowls, was named First-Team All-Pro three times and was a crucial part of the stingy Legion of Boom defense that led the Seahawks to their first and only championship. He was cut by Seattle in March 2018.

Sherman appears ready to let bygones be bygones after a tumultuous departure, but the timing may not be right between him and Seattle this time around.

“There’s no bad blood there between them and I and it’s a cool opportunity,” Sherman said.

As for the Seahawks’ rivals in the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers, “there’s always a chance it could end up working out back in the Bay,” Sherman said.

“[I] would be ecstatic if something happened there. … But it’s one of those things that will probably happen late or during the season if it happens at all.”