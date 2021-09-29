Richard Sherman says Seahawks and 49ers didn’t make an offer

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Richard Sherman has signed with the Buccaneers and it seems the reigning Super Bowl champions got him at a bargain price. According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, it’s a one-year deal worth just $2.25 million.

In Sherman’s first press conference with the Bucs he said his former teams the Seahawks and 49ers were both interested but neither made him an offer.

Sherman also claimed that Seattle was “kind of” stringing him along during their negotiations.

There’s a lot of interesting and contradictory reporting going on with this situation. We’ll take the word of Seattle Times beat reporter Bob Condotta, who says his understanding is there was “early interest” but no offer, at least not recently.

The Seahawks still have a powerful need at cornerback. Sherman signing with Tampa and Quinton Dunbar going to Arizona took two of their most-sensible veteran options off the board, though.

The team did work out a couple of free agent corners yesterday – namely Josh Shaw and Simeon Thomas. However, they are likely practice squad candidates.

