Richard Sherman says he picked up a tell on Jimmy Garoppolo

While Richard Sherman hasn’t been able to take part in much on field work while recovering from a torn Achilles, the new cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers is already showing his abilities in other ways.

Sherman became one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL during his time in Seattle by being a stout, physical player on the edge with great ball skills and a tremendous mental aptitude for the game. It’s the latter skill that is showing itself early on with the 49ers. Sherman said recently that he was able to pick up a tell on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from watching him in practice.

“You just need to read him—hand off ball; he’s letting it go,” Sherman said, via Patrick Holloway of Niners Nation. “You have to be decisive when you make those decisions. If he takes his hand off the ball and doesn’t throw it, I think he’ll throw guys off, but when he takes his hand off the ball, you’ve got to be ready to break.”

If Sherman was still with the Seahawks, this would have been a revelation he kept to himself in hopes of exploiting it. But now that he’s in San Francisco, it’s to the team’s benefit to know one way Garoppolo could be informing the defense what is about to happen. With that information now known, it gives Garoppolo a chance to correct it.