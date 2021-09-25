Richard Sherman says offseason arrest shouldn't sway NFL interest

Sherman believes offseason arrest shouldn't impact NFL return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman is healthy and eager to play for an NFL team this season.

The former 49ers cornerback has remained unsigned throughout the offseason and through the first two weeks of the regular season.

After a very public arrest this offseason, Sherman has been working hard to better himself, and prepare for another opportunity in the NFL if a team comes calling ... and several have.

In a one-on-one interview with Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar, Sherman addressed what happened on July 14.

“It’s just one of those days," Sherman said. "People have bad days, caught me on a bad day. I had too much time on my hands kind of thing. It’s unfortunate, one of those times in life where you reach a crossroads, and my crossroads was seen more publicly. I’m grateful for what happened. It was a good eye-opening experience, good chance for me to find help and get the help I needed and to have some conversations I wasn’t able to have before and to get some clarity that I did not have.”

Sherman believes the "crossroads" he faces, is in his personal life, not his professional career.

“Personal. Professionally, I'm not really at a crossroads. Football is fantastic, when I get on the field, it’s one of those things where you can do in your sleep, I can wake up and get out of bed and be really good at football. I think just growth in life and understanding purpose and meaning and why you do certain things.”

Sherman said that the NFL has not informed him of any ramifications for the incident, and said that it shouldn't prevent him from signing with a team.

“I’ve got a decade worth of résumé that should stand more firmly than a momentary lapse in judgment," Sherman explained. "I’ve got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of. If you’re judging me off of a momentary lapse, I’m probably not the player for you either way.”

With starting corner Jason Verrett suffering a Torn-ACL in Week 1, the 49ers may be in the market for another veteran corner. General manager John Lynch recently addressed speculation regarding a potential reunion with Sherman.

"It's one of those things where you monitor the situation," Lynch said. "Right now, we feel good about where we are at, but Sherm's added a lot to this place over the years. We'll forever be grateful for that, and who knows? We could need him down the road. So, those are kind of the conversations we've had."

When asked by Farrar later in the interview what he would like people to know about Richard Sherman right now, the veteran corner was open and honest.

“At the end of the day, I'm a human being," Sherman said. "I do my best to be a good person, try and help people. I do my best to try and be fantastic at my job, work hard at that. (I try) and work hard at being a good dad, good husband, good friend. But you know, people fall short every day and nobody’s perfect. That’s the cool thing about being human, even when you’re not perfect, you can strive and try to be better every day and that’s what I do."

