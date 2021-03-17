Richard Sherman says NFL free agency demand in 'slow motion' for him

Free agency demand has been 'slow motion' for Sherman so far originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL free agency is moving fast and furious for many, but not for Richard Sherman.

The veteran cornerback who has spent the last three seasons with the 49ers said Tuesday that it has been slow going for him so far on the open market.

"Well, it's been slow motion, so far," Sherman said on the "Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman." "I've gotten a couple of feeler calls where they're like, 'Hey, what are you willing to take?' Or, 'What are you willing to do? What are you trying to do?' And what's my bottom number? What's my top number? Et cetera, et cetera. But nothing crazy. No firm offers or anything."I think they're waiting for all the young guys to figure out where they're going. Shaq Griffin, he just signed with Jacksonville, so I think it's all about to fall out once he and William Jackson get off the floor."

As Sherman noted, Griffin reportedly agreed to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile William Jackson left the Cincinnati Bengals to sign with the Washington Football Team.

Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco in December that returning to the 49ers was unlikely due to the team's cap situation.

The 49ers re-signed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a two-year contract and brought back Jason Verrett on a one-year deal, seemingly assuring Sherman would be playing elsewhere in 2021.

With Jackson and Griffin off the board, the market should start to heat up for Sherman soon.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden ignored the illegal tampering window when he pitched Sherman on his podcast in February. The Raiders could use Sherman's veteran presence in their young and leaky secondary. The New Orleans Saints reportedly also are interested in the veteran corner, and the New York Jets also could be an option with former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh now running the show.

Sherman still has some gas left in the tank, so don't expect him to be on the market for much longer.

