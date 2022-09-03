Richard Sherman says he’ll impart his wisdom to rookie Tariq Woolen
The Seattle Seahawks may have found a special talent at cornerback in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft. If that sounds familiar it’s because the best corner in franchise history was also a fifth-rounder.
Watch Seattle legend Richard Sherman talk about taking rookie Tariq Woolen under his wing.
@RSherman_25 said he’s going to have a convo with rookie corner @_Tariqwoolen Love this for both of them, sherm got the knowledge and was in a similar situation as a rookie #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/PX8geAY95i
