Richard Sherman says he’ll impart his wisdom to rookie Tariq Woolen

The Seattle Seahawks may have found a special talent at cornerback in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft. If that sounds familiar it’s because the best corner in franchise history was also a fifth-rounder.

Watch Seattle legend Richard Sherman talk about taking rookie Tariq Woolen under his wing.

@RSherman_25 said he’s going to have a convo with rookie corner @_Tariqwoolen Love this for both of them, sherm got the knowledge and was in a similar situation as a rookie #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/PX8geAY95i — phantom 🤞🏽🤷🏽‍♂️ (@BaylessFan) September 3, 2022

