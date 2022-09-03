Richard Sherman says he’ll impart his wisdom to rookie Tariq Woolen

Tim Weaver
The Seattle Seahawks may have found a special talent at cornerback in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft. If that sounds familiar it’s because the best corner in franchise history was also a fifth-rounder.

Watch Seattle legend Richard Sherman talk about taking rookie Tariq Woolen under his wing.

