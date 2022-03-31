Richard Sherman says big Bobby Wagner news is coming soon

Several fanbases are anxiously awaiting news of Bobby Wagner’s free agency decision, hoping he signs with their team. The Los Angeles Rams, of course, are among the suitors for the six-time All-Pro linebacker, hosting him for a visit last week.

Wagner is taking his time, and understandably so. It’s his first time as a free agent.

Richard Sherman was a teammate of Wagner’s in Seattle and the veteran cornerback is teasing big news about Wagner that’s coming soon. Might Wagner have made up his mind and picked his next team, be it the Rams or Ravens?

We know it won’t be the 49ers, according to Sherman.

Wagner is reportedly seeking $11 million for one year, which is likely to be way out of the Rams’ price range. They have about $8 million in cap space and would need to free up money just to make that deal happen – assuming it isn’t a two-year deal where they could spread his cap hit out.

Les Snead and Sean McVay have both confirmed the Rams’ interest in Wagner, hoping to bring him aboard in Los Angeles. We may know soon whether that goal becomes a reality.

