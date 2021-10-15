Richard Sherman ruled out with hamstring injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buccaneers can’t keep their secondary healthy.
Cornerback Richard Sherman, who was signed two weeks ago, limped off the field in the first quarter. He pulled up on a 23-yard reception from Jalen Hurts to Quez Watkins.
Sherman immediately headed to the training room.
The Bucs quickly ruled him out with a hamstring injury.
The Bucs entered the game with five defensive backs having missed a combined 11 games this season. Slot cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting dislocated his elbow in Week 1; safety Jordan Whitehead missed the season opener with a hamstring injury; cornerback Jamel Dean missed one game and most of another with a knee injury; safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is missing his second game with a concussion; and cornerback Carlton Davis is on injured reserve with a quad injury.
The Bucs replaced Sherman with Dee Delaney, not Pierre Desir as expected.
Dean was flagged for a 45-yard pass interference penalty that set up Jalen Hurts’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz on the next play. That briefly tied the game at 7-7, but the Bucs since have scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Antonio Brown.
Brady is 11-of-12 for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Hurts is 2-for-4 for 28 yards and a touchdown.
Richard Sherman ruled out with hamstring injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk