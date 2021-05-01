Richard Sherman roasts Cowboys' draft pick CB Nashon Wright

Cowboys' draft pick roasted by Richard Sherman over hot take originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Cowboys and Eagles, normally mortal enemies, actually teamed up on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft, so I didn't feel the need to clown them the way I normally do.

...but night one is in the past, and the Cowboys' third-round pick was all sorts of weird and wacky, so let's clown 'em.

Dallas picked Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright at No. 99 overall on Friday night, a selection that some in the draft community considered a bit of a reach considering Wright was seen more as a Day 3 pick.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' draft room clearly wanted to pick a corner after their rough 2020 season on the defensive side of the ball, and now they have one. We'll see what he turns into.

But Wright got himself into a mild Twitter Fingers controversy on Friday evening when he rolled out a very spicy self-evaluation in conversation with reporters:

"Yeah, the scheme that family and just my build, I kinda look at myself like a more athletic, agile Richard Sherman. That scheme just fits perfectly."

Whoa there bud! Comparing yourself to a Hall of Fame corner right out the box - and calling yourself "more athletic" to boot - is quite a bold first step.

Sherman took a little bit of an issue with Wright's hot take, and responded in kind on Twitter:

Can't really blame Sherman for calling Wright out. The kid might end up being a great player for all we know, and Cowboys fans at least have to enjoy the self-confidence, but... that's a real strong take.

I guess we'll see if Wright can back up his words!

