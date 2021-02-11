Richard Sherman roasts Chiefs for calling timeout, helping Tom Brady in 2-minute drill

Sherman roasts Chiefs for calling timeout, helping Tom Brady in 2-minute drill originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid helped make Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's 2-minute drill much easier than it should have been before halftime of Super Bowl LV.

Brady had completed a pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin for eight yards down to the Bucs' 37-yard line with 44 seconds remaining to set up a 3rd-and-2 situation. Instead of letting the clock run and forcing Tampa Bay to burn its final timeout of the half, Kansas City did it for them and called a timeout.

It was a strange decision by Reid, to say the least.

The next three plays resulted in a completion for a first down, a pass interference penalty for 34 yards and another completion for a 15-yard gain to move Tampa Bay inside the KC 10-yard line. Two plays later, Brady found wideout Antonio Brown for a 2-yard touchdown reception.

The Chiefs went into halftime trailing 21-6. If they hadn't called a timeout and let the Bucs rest up and talk strategy, KC might have gone into the break down 14-6 with an opportunity to tie the score on the first possession of the third quarter.

On the latest episode of "The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman", the San Francisco 49ers cornerback didn't hold back in his criticism of the Chiefs' decision to call that timeout before halftime.

"You don't call a timeout with Tom Brady in the 2-minute drill. Never, never. Let it play out. Let it play hot. Let it flow. You don't stop his momentum," Sherman explained. "You don't -- because no matter what you give him time to huddle up and come up with a better plan in the middle of a 2-minute drill.

"Like, are you an idiot? You know what I mean? It's really crazy. It's idiotic because it's almost like you haven't watched the last 20 years of this man in two-minute, like you have never watched him. It's not like he's, oh, kind of average in two minutes. He's literally damn near the king of it. If you have to take a quarterback it's him or Aaron Rodgers in two minutes for the game.

"I mean, you're going to have a tough time stopping him, so to call a timeout thinking, hey, we're going to get this stop on 3rd-and-2. It if was 3rd-and-11 or 3rd-and-8, it would be like, 'Ok, I see what you're doing." But on 3rd-and-2? This is the check down king.

Sherman makes a lot of good points. Brady is one of the best 2-minute drill quarterbacks in league history, Making his job easier, especially on a stage like the Super Bowl, is just inexcusable.

The Chiefs defense ultimately wasn't able to make the necessary adjustments in the second half as the Buccaneers outscored KC 10-3 over the final 30 minutes of the game in a 31-9 victory. Brady improved to 4-0 versus Reid in his postseason career, including a 2-0 mark in Super Bowl matchups.