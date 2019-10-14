Richard Sherman reveals one thing 49ers must do to keep winning going

The San Francisco 49ers are unstoppable at the moment.

After opening the season with three wins over non-playoff teams, question marks remained about the legitimacy of coach Kyle Shanahan's operation. Those questions evaporated Sunday when the 49ers dominated the Rams 20-7 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to move to 5-0 on the season and take a 2 1/2 game lead over the Rams in the NFC West.

Back-to-back resounding wins over the Browns and Rams have made everyone look at the 49ers, the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFC, as a viable Super Bowl threat.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who knows a thing or two about playing for a team built on a dominant defense and solid running game, believes this team can keep the good times rolling if they do what's asked of them.

"We got to play to our standard," Sherman told NFL Media's Deion Sanders after the win over the Rams. "You can't worry about anything else. You can't play down to your opponent, play up to your opponent, you just got to play to the best of your ability every week. You don't got to do anything crazy or outstanding, just do your job. Be one of 11.

"If we're a car and you are a tire, just be a tire. Don't try to be an engine, don't try to be a carburetor, don't try to be a radiator. Just be a wheel. If we get four wheels, an engine, a steering wheel and everybody going at the same pace then I think we can get rolling. Our guys trust and believe that and I love playing with them."

Sherman and the 49ers defense made life hard for Jared Goff, Sean McVay and the Rams offense Sunday. After LA scored on its opening possession, the 49ers defense amped up the intensity and pitched a shutout for the rest of the afternoon, holding Goff to a career-low 78 yards passing.

Story continues

[RELATED: It's time to view 5-0 49ers as elite NFL team]

The 5-0 49ers will face the Redskins, Panthers and Cardinals in the next three weeks before the first of two meetings with MVP hopeful Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in Week 10. If Sherman and the 49ers can keep this winning train running on schedule, that bout at Levi's Stadium will be one of the most anticipated games of the NFL season.

Richard Sherman reveals one thing 49ers must do to keep winning going originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area