Richard Sherman reveals 49ers reunion 'isn't out of the cards'

Richard Sherman isn’t ruling out a return to the 49ers.

In recent conversation with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the veteran cornerback laid out a few of his possible destinations for 2021.

“A return to San Francisco isn’t out of the cards,” Sherman told Smith. “I’ve had conversations with Seattle, I’ve had conversations with the Saints, the Raiders. We just gotta wait to see how things play out.”

As recent as February, Sherman told the Sacramento Bee’s Chris Biderman that he thought his time with the 49ers was over. But it sounds like the 33-year-old Sherman said he hasn’t received as much interest on the free-agent market as he anticipated.

More depth charts will come into focus once the draft passes this weekend, so Sherman is expecting more conversations to happen next week.

“I think once this draft process completes, my phone will ring a little more with people that expected to get a guy but didn’t get the guy they wanted,” Sherman said. “I’m not as in control as I was at 33. It doesn’t matter what you put on tape. Father Time is undefeated, we’re going to go with the young guy. It doesn’t matter what accolades you have, what you put on tape, the numbers. It’s just age sometimes. I just got to continue to stay in shape, continue to stay ready.”

Sherman has made five Pro Bowls and been named an All-Pro three times during his five-year career. But he played in just five games due to calf injuries in 2020 while counting nearly $14 million against the cap.

Sherman has said he hopes to play at least two more seasons but might need to drop his asking price when negotiating with teams.

“It’s on pause,” Sherman said. “I gotta wait through this draft process.”

The 49ers have retained cornerbacks K’Waun Williams, Emmanuel Moseley and cornerback Dontae Johnson, and safety Jaquiski Tartt via free-agency signings this offseason. Re-signing Sherman would keep the band together.

Sherman and the 49ers finished the season on good terms so don’t be surprised if No. 25 is back in The Bay this fall with a smaller price tag.

