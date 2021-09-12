The 49ers had discussed a reunion with Richard Sherman even before they lost cornerback Jason Verrett to a season-ending knee injury. Now, signing Sherman might prove the team’s best backup plan.

“We’ve discussed it and I’ve talked to Sherm about it, too,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Sherm’s always a possibility.”

Sherman, 33, spent the previous three seasons with the 49ers. He became a free agent in March but a slow market became slower when Sherman was arrested in July in the Seattle area.

The 49ers already were thin at corner, which prompted them to sign veteran Josh Norman last week. He was inactive Sunday as was starting corner Emmanuel Moseley, who was out with a knee injury.

Rookie Deommodore Lenoir started for Moseley, and veteran Dontae Johnson replaced Verrett in the fourth quarter.

Sherman totaled 116 total tackles, four interceptions and one fumble recovery in 34 regular-season games with the 49ers. Last season, he injured a calf in the season opener and played only five games.

Richard Sherman reunion with 49ers a “possibility” after Jason Verrett injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk