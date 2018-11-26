Richard Sherman on Reuben Foster: 49ers did what they had to do

The 49ers announced their plan to waive linebacker Reuben Foster on Sunday morning after Foster was arrested at the team’s hotel in Tampa on a domestic violence charge.

It was a change from the way they handled Foster’s offseason domestic violence arrest. Foster stayed away from the team, but remained on the roster as the process played out and rejoined the team after his accuser — the same woman from the more recent incident — recanted her allegation.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said Foster “not living up to what we have communicated” was the reason for the different reaction this time and called it “disappointing.” Cornerback Richard Sherman used the same word after the game while also saying that he wishes the best for Foster and understands the team’s decision.

“It’s what they had to do,” Sherman said, via NBC Bay Area. “I think the organization has handled the situation as best they could. Obviously been patient and deliberate and understanding of who Reuben is and what kind of heart he has. But it’s a really compromising situation for the team, repeatedly. So, you understand the decision the organization has to make, after repeated offenses.”

Sherman said “you never want to make excuses like that” when asked if the timing of the arrest and subsequent announcement from the team contributed to their 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers. It may have had some impact, but the 49ers’ 2-9 record suggests they were going to have a hard time winning under any circumstances.