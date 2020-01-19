Richard Sherman recalls interception in 49ers-Seahawks NFC title game

Not all nostalgia is good nostalgia.

The last time San Francisco advanced to the NFC Championship Game, the game was ended on an interception from then-Seattle Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith.

The man who deflected the pass to Smith -- cornerback Richard Sherman -- now wears a 49ers uniform. But he can recall, in vivid detail, one of the most heartbreaking moments young 49ers fans have experienced. One he was the architect of during his reign as the leader of the infamous "Legion of Boom."

As receiver Michael Crabtree broke out of his route, Sherman wasn't going to bite on any short routes from the 49ers' then-No. 1 receiver.

"As he stuttered, I'm thinking to myself, ‘There's no reason to stutter,'" Sherman told The Athletic's Matt Barrows. "‘You're not running a hitch. You're not in a position to run a hitch. That's not the play y'all need.'"

Despite losing the ball in the bright lights of Seattle's CenturyLink Field, Sherman still managed to make a game-defining play.

"The ball comes in, and then it comes right out of the lights," Sherman recalled. "And now I'm blinded from looking at the light, so I can't see it. But I'm dialed into where it should be. And I'm just starting to refocus back and I'm going up to get it."

Sherman managed to get a hand on the ball and bat it away from Crabtree and into the arms of Smith, sending the 49ers home and the Seahawks to Super Bowl XLVIII.

Sunday gives Sherman another chance to help send a team to the Super Bowl, as he and the 49ers play host to the Green Bay Packers with a trip to Miami on the line.

