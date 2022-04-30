Richard Sherman ‘really likes’ Kenneth Walker III pick for Seahawks

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
You’re not supposed to pick running backs in the early rounds of the NFL draft. That has never stopped the Seattle Seahawks from doing so before and it didn’t stop them last night from taking Michigan State stud Kenneth Walker III in Round 2 at No. 41 overall.

The nerds aren’t happy but former Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman for one really likes the pick, which is right up head coach Pete Carroll’s alley.

Like it or not, this franchise clearly values running backs much more than the average NFL team. Fans should probably not be shocked if they draft another one today.

