Richard Sherman reacts to Jimmie Ward's two interceptions vs. Rams

Safety Jimmie Ward has had a turbulent NFL career with the 49ers, plagued by injuries and inconsistencies.

The former first-round draft pick is in his eighth season with San Francisco, and despite playing in 85 total regular season games entering Monday night's primetime clash with the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Ward only have two interceptions during his career, with the last one coming way back in 2016.

Incredibly, Ward equaled his entire career total in the first quarter against Matthew Stafford and the Rams, intercepting two passes in the first quarter.

The Rams got the ball to open the game, and when Stafford took a deep shot in the direction of recently acquired Odell Beckham Jr., the ball sailed and Ward came down with the interception. The 49ers took over and marched down the field on an 18-play, 11-minute drive that resulted in a Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown pass to George Kittle.

Jimmie Ward comes away with the interception 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZcdXejDdyh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 16, 2021

On the Rams' second drive, Stafford's pass on third-and-11 was deflected and Ward came up with another interception, returning this one for a 27-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 14-0 lead.

Jimmie Ward returns his second pick of the game for a TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p0GzHIf2cq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 16, 2021

A pair of former 49ers, Richard Sherman and Kwon Alexander, were watching the Monday Night Football broadcast, and were stoked for their ex-teammate.

Jimmie!!!!! Eat!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 16, 2021

Yeaaaa Jimmie I see ya!! — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) November 16, 2021

Ward has played in a lot of NFL games, but Monday's game undoubtedly will be the most memorable of his career.