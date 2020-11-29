The 49ers will get some help today with cornerback Richard Sherman and running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson returning from injuries and stints on injured reserve.

Tight end Jordan Reed (illness), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (illness) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (illness) are all cleared to play for after being listed as “questionable” with non-COVID illnesses. Receiver Deebo Samuel also is active.

The 49ers’ inactives are cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, offensive lineman Tom Compton (concussion), cornerback K’Waun WIlliams (high ankle sprain), running back Tevin Coleman (knee sprain), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and safety Chris Edwards.

The Rams’ inactives are running back Raymond Calais, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee), center Brian Allen (knee), receiver Trishton Jackson and defensive end Derek Rivers.

They will have tight end Tyler Higbee, who was questionable with an elbow injury.

Richard Sherman, Raheem Mostert return for the 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk