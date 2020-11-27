The 49ers could remain short-handed Sunday against the Rams, but they also could see the return of three big names to their lineup.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers will activate cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) and running Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) in time for Sunday’s game. All three are considered questionable, Shanahan said.

Sherman injured his calf in the season opener against the Cardinals. The 49ers designated Sherman to return to practice Nov. 9.

Mostert went on injured reserve Oct. 24 with an ankle injury. Mostert, who last played in Week 6, has 62 touches for 453 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season.

Wilson went on injured reserve two days after Mostert with a high-ankle sprain. He was injured while scoring his third touchdown of the game against the Patriots in Week 7. He has 44 touches for 238 yards and five touchdowns.

The 49ers won’t have running back Tevin Coleman, whom they ruled out with a knee injury. Offensive tackle Tom Compton (concussion), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (ankle) also are out.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (illness), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (illness), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (not injury related) and tight end Jordan Reed (illness) are questionable.

Richard Sherman, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson could return Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk