Richard Sherman questions Cowboys' response to Bostic hit on Dalton

Richard Sherman questions Cowboys' response to hit on Andy Dalton originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Much has been made of the Cowboys lopsided Week 7 loss to the Washington Football team. While their performance on the field has been rightly scrutinized, their emotional responses are now being called into question as well.

Quarterback Andy Dalton had to leave that game following a nasty third quarter hit to the head by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, who was ejected but not suspended. Dallas did not seem to respond in the moment, something not lost on 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

“If you’re in Tampa, and somebody hits Tom Brady like that, I don’t think that guy makes it off the field,” Sherman said on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast. “If you’re in Seattle and that happens to Russell Wilson? I don’t think that guy makes it off the field. If you’re in New Orleans and it happens to Drew (Brees)? That guy does not make it off the field, that’s how football goes.”

Dalton suffered a concussion on the hit, and his status moving forward is uncertain. Washington head coach Ron Rivera told ProFootballTalk.com that he apologized to Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, who himself was not pleased with how his team responded.

“We speak all the time about playing for one another and protecting one another,” McCarthy said last Sunday. “It definitely was not the response you would expect.”

Somehow still in contention at 2-5 on the season, the Cowboys have a lot of work to do and not a lot of time to do it. However, if you ask Sherman, Dallas may have made a mistake in hiring McCarthy this past offseason.

“I think there’s something to be said about the leadership of Mike McCarthy and the way his team is responding in general to adversity,” Sherman said. “I don’t think that’s being talked about enough. I think people definitely need to hold players accountable for what’s happening on the field - there’s poor blocking, there’s poor defense, there’s poor tackling, there’s poor execution, guys are fumbling everywhere, they’re not protecting the quarterback, they’re not opening holes – I mean, it’s disaster everywhere.”

“I think Jerry Jones is regretting that decision to some degree.”