Richard Sherman: You put your hands on me, you’re gonna feel me

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was one of three players ejected from Sunday’s game against the Bears after a melee on the Chicago sideline in the fourth quarter.

The fight started when 49ers safety Marcell Harris hit Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky after Trubisky slid at the end of a run. Several Bears confronted Harris and 49ers players including Sherman came to his defense.

Sherman exchanged punches with Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy, who was ejected along with fellow wideout Anthony Miller.

“I’m a grown man; you don’t grab, pull on me—I don’t put my hands on you, you don’t put your hands on me,” Sherman said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “You put your hands on me, you’re gonna feel me.”

Sherman said he felt Harris tried to avoid the hit and added that the Bears shouldn’t have Trubisky run “if you don’t want your quarterback getting touched.”