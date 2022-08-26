Richard Sherman predicts Nick Bosa as DPOY, jokes what new contract will need

Sherm predicts Bosa as DPOY, jokes what new deal will include originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the NFL regular season just around the corner, the predictions for the 2022-23 season are pouring in.

Richard Sherman, who recently joined Prime Video’s coverage of “Thursday Night Football,” didn’t disappoint during the pregame show ahead of the 49ers-Houston Texans game.

When asked who he believes will be this season’s Defensive Player of the Year, the former 49ers cornerback didn’t hesitate with his response.

“It’ll be another football family member. But it’ll be a Bosa. Nicholas John Bosa,” Sherman said, confidently. “He will go out there and have 18.5 sacks with the help of Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead and that ferocious defense. Defensive player of the year, San Francisco 49ers.”

Bosa is no doubt the most important piece of San Francisco’s defense and one of the best edge rushers in the league.

So much so that Sherman doesn’t think Bosa will just earn DPOY this year, but also a lucrative contract extension with San Francisco.

“Oh my god. They will have to bring the Brinks truck along with equity in the team,” Sherman joked.

Think about it, Jed York.

As a rookie, Bosa finished with 47 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections and an interception in 16 games and 14 starts. The impressive season earned him Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and a trip to Super Bowl LIV.

After a breakout rookie season, Bosa suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury. But the Ohio State alum made an incredible comeback last season with a career-high in sacks.

Bosa came in at No. 25 on this year's NFL Top 100 list after not making it last year. Still, many believe the ranking was too low.

Nonetheless, the 24-year-old is on track for his greatest season yet. Cue in the Brinks truck.

