Richard Sherman praises 49ers after stunning playoff win over Packers

Sherman praised former team after 49ers' win over Packers

Richard Sherman was thrilled to see his former team beat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional Round.

The former San Francisco cornerback tweeted in support of 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the defense as a whole, in addition to wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Not to say I told you so but ðŸ¤·ðŸ¾â€â™‚ï¸. Great called game by @DRyans59. Entire @49ers defense. @19problemz. And that Dline. That was always gonna be what they needed to win. And they did it — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 23, 2022

Sherman played under Ryans, who was at the time the 49ers' quality control coach, for his entire tenure with the team. The 33-year-old corner was a leader both on and off the field and the respect is likely mutual for many of the players still on the roster.

Signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, Sherman was placed on Injured Reserve twice this season, with the second stint ending his season on Jan. 11.

With the Bucs losing to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sherman very likely will be rooting for his former team in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

