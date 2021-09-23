Richard Sherman opens up about his personal life and his NFL future

Cornerback Richard Sherman recently spoke with Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar about the incident in July for which he faces five charges — criminal trespass in the second degree, malicious mischief in the third degree, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence, and reckless endangerment of roadway workers. Sherman discusses what his thought process was at the time, goes deep into how he’s worked to get his mind in a different place since then, and what he would say to anyone who wonders if he should have a place in the NFL based on that incident.

Sherman then talks about his NFL future (he’s spoken with three teams, with more to possibly come), and breaks down five plays from the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers.