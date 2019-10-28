Richard Sherman: Nick Bosa deserves defensive player of the year consideration

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman has been very impressed with rookie teammate Nick Bosa.

Sherman said after today’s game that he believes Bosa is a defensive player of the year candidate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Right now, he should be in line for defensive MVP,” Sherman said.

Bosa had three sacks and an interception today, and Sherman said Bosa is doing all the things on the field that his teammates have seen him do every day in practice.

“He’s an incredibly poised player,” Sherman said. “He’s everything you could ask for. He’s probably one of the best picks in 10 years with just how he’s played, and he’s played like this since Day One. If it wasn’t for the ankle injury, everyone would have seen early on in the preseason. But when he didn’t play in the preseason everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s the No. 2 pick and he hasn’t played.’ But if you came in here, if you watched him from Day One like we got to, he plays like a 10-year vet, he plays with such savvy, poise, aggression, that it’s like he’s been playing on this level. You can tell he’s been coached up great from an early age, his family has great pedigree. But he’s an incredible talent, and he’s so humble.”

Bosa has been everything the 49ers thought he would be, and more. He absolutely is one of the best defensive players in the league.