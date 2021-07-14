Richard Sherman: NFL cornerback arrested for burglary and domestic violence

49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football (Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NFL free agent Richard Sherman was arrested for burglary and domestic violence according to arrest records from the King County court.

USA Today reports that Mr Sherman was booked into jail on Wednesday and has been denied bail. His case is being investigated as a felony.

Before becoming a free agent, Mr Sherman, 33, spent his past three years playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that, Mr Sherman played for the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL Player's Association issued a statement acknowledging the arrest.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said in a statement Wednesday. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.’’

No further information has been made available.

